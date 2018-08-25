Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Throws for 118 yards against Vikings
Wilson completed 11 of 21 passes for 118 yards during Friday's preseason game against the Vikings. He also rushed once for five yards.
On a night without receivers Doug Baldwin or Tyler Lockett, Wilson was lacking reliable weapons downfield, and it showed in his final stat line. However, this isn't what should be expected in the regular season when both of his top targets are expected to be available. In fact, Wilson is being widely discussed as one of the favorites to win the MVP award this season coming off a 2017 campaign in which he led the league with 34 passing touchdowns.
More News
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Will play into third quarter Friday•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Throws for 193 yards Saturday•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Expects to get franchise tag in 2020•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Leads league in TD passes with 34•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Tosses two more TDs•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Struggles against Dallas•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Who you should draft from every spot
Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every...
-
Players rising, falling in ADP ranks
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players rising and falling with their Average Draft Position.