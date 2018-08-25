Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Throws for 118 yards against Vikings

Wilson completed 11 of 21 passes for 118 yards during Friday's preseason game against the Vikings. He also rushed once for five yards.

On a night without receivers Doug Baldwin or Tyler Lockett, Wilson was lacking reliable weapons downfield, and it showed in his final stat line. However, this isn't what should be expected in the regular season when both of his top targets are expected to be available. In fact, Wilson is being widely discussed as one of the favorites to win the MVP award this season coming off a 2017 campaign in which he led the league with 34 passing touchdowns.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • andrew-luck.jpg

    WR Tiers 4.0

    Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    RB Tiers 4.0

    Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 4.0

    Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...