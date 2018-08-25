Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Throws for 118 yards against Vikings

Wilson completed 11 of 21 passes for 118 yards during Friday's preseason game against the Vikings. He also rushed once for five yards.

On a night without receivers Doug Baldwin or Tyler Lockett, Wilson was lacking reliable weapons downfield, and it showed in his final stat line. However, this isn't what should be expected in the regular season when both of his top targets are expected to be available. In fact, Wilson is being widely discussed as one of the favorites to win the MVP award this season coming off a 2017 campaign in which he led the league with 34 passing touchdowns.