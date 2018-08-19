Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Throws for 193 yards Saturday
Wilson completed 13 of 21 passes for 193 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions in Saturday's 24-14 preseason loss to the Chargers.
Wilson played the entire first half against a Chargers defense that ranked third in passing yards allowed last season. Although the four-time Pro Bowler's stat line wasn't anything special, fantasy owners shouldn't worry. Wilson didn't have his top two wideouts available, as Doug Baldwin (knee) and Tyler Lockett (foot) both sat out. Wilson has now converted 17 of 26 throws for 236 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions through two preseason games.
