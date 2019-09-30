Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Throws for 240 yards

Wilson completed 22 of 28 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Cardinals. He also ran twice for seven yards.

Wilson is approaching a Drew Brees level of efficiency a quarter of the way through the season, as he's completed 72.9 percent of his passes for eight touchdowns, zero interceptions and 8.6 YPA through four games. He clearly doesn't need a ton of attempts to be a viable fantasy quarterback, which came in handy as the Seahawks shifted to a run-heavy scheme in this contest by affording Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise 25 combined carries, although that was more game-script based than a pass-averse game plan. Wilson and the Seahawks have a short week before a tough Thursday night matchup against the Rams. Last year, Wilson threw three touchdowns in each game versus the Rams.