Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Throws for 245 scoreless yards

Wilson completed 22 of 36 passes for 245 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 28-12 loss to the Rams. He also ran five times for 28 yards.

The Seahawks were quickly jettisoned from their typical run-heavy scheme after going down 14-3 early in the second quarter, and they couldn't get their passing game going. Wilson fell victim to the Rams' fierce pass rush with five sacks, and his receivers dropped a few costly passes, as the veteran quarterback failed to throw a touchdown for the first time since Week 14 last season. He also threw an interception in garbage time, marking his fourth straight game with a pick. Wilson and the Seahawks have fallen behind the 49ers in the NFC West, and they'll look to bounce back in Week 15 against the Panthers, who have allowed 229.3 passing yards per game -- 12th-best in the league.