Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Throws for 325 yards, advances
Wilson completed 18 of 30 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-9 wild-card playoff win over the Eagles. He also ran eight times for 46 yards.
Wilson produced his best passing yardage since Week 9 versus the Buccaneers, and he also led the Seahawks in rushing. The veteran signal-caller connected with DK Metcalf on seven passes for 160 yards and a touchdown, including a 36-yard toss to ice the game. Wilson and the Seahawks will travel to Green Bay for the divisional round next Sunday.
