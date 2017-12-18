Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Throws for fewest yards of season

Wilson completed 14 of 30 pass attempts for 142 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-7 loss to the Rams. He added 39 yards on five rushing attempts.

Wilson had not thrown for fewer than 200 yards or two touchdowns in a game since the last time he faced the Rams in Week 5. The 29-year-old was sacked seven times and was on the run all day. If there is a bright side for the six-year veteran, it's that he led Seattle in rushing. He will look to rebound in Week 16 at Dallas.