Wilson completed 18 of 27 passes for 121 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 20-15 win over Washington. He also carried six times for 52 yards.

With a banged-up Seattle offensive line up against a fierce Washington pass rush, Wilson struggled to get much going through the air. He finished with just 4.5 yards per passing attempt -- his lowest mark of the year. However, the veteran quarterback was quite effective on the ground, ripping off a 38-yard run in the second quarter. That season-long run set up Seattle's first touchdown of the day, a 10-yard toss to tight end Jacob Hollister. The Seahawks let off the gas in the second half, however, as they failed to score on their final four offensive drives. Nevertheless, they accomplished enough to win their 10th game of the year and clinch a third straight playoff appearance. Up next is a crucial division tilt against the Rams in Week 16.