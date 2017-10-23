Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Throws for three scores in win

Wilson completed 27 of 39 passes for 334 and three touchdowns in Sunday's 24-7 victory over the Giants. He also rushed twice for ten yards.

The Seahawks struggled to score early in this one, failing to muster even a field goal until the last minute of the first half. However, the last thirty minutes were a different story, as Wilson connected with three different receivers for touchdowns. Seattle's issues with its offensive line have made it difficult for the 28-year-old quarterback to produce consistently high numbers so far this season, but hopefully this strong game out of the bye will be the beginning of a trend. The Seahawks will host Houston in Week 8.

