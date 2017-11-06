Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Throws for two scores Sunday

Wilson completed 24 of 45 passes for 297 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Redskins. He also added 77 yards on 10 rushing attempts.

Seattle struggled on offense for the first three quarters, managing just three missed field-goal tries. Suddenly, things clicked to begin the fourth, as Wilson led a 66-yard drive in under three minutes that ended with Luke Willson's touchdown catch. The 28-year-old later engineered a go-ahead drive culminating in a 30-yard strike to Doug Baldwin, but it didn't turn out to be enough. The Seahawks will travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals in Week 10.