Wilson completed 22 of 31 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 23-17 win over the Eagles. He also rushed six times for 12 yards.

Wilson didn't put up gaudy numbers, but he did enough to lead the Seahawks to victory and did not turn the ball over. The quarterback's lone touchdown came on a one-yard fade pass to David Moore during the second quarter, but Wilson had another one dropped by wideout DK Metcalf in the fourth. Although his scoring pace has slowed since his sensational start, Wilson remains a strong play ahead of Week 13's matchup against the Giants.