Wilson completed 24 of 34 passes for 360 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 31-23 road win over the Dolphins. He also rushed four times for five yards.

Wilson seemed a bit off at times Sunday, and he tossed a rare interception in the end zone. Still, he was overall quite effective, recording a season-high 10.6 yards per attempt, and he threw two touchdowns, hitting Travis Homer and David Moore, after tossing a combined 14 through the first three weeks. With 16 touchdowns on the season, Wilson ties Peyton Manning for the most passing scores thrown through the first four games of a season. The MVP campaign is alive and well for the 31-year-old signal caller, and he'll look to pick apart a brutal Vikings defense that has allowed 13 passing scores in Week 5.