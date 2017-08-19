Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Tops 200 yards in first half against Vikings

Wilson completed 13-of-18 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns while rushing twice for one yard in Week 2 of preseason against the Vikings on Friday.

Wilson looked sharp while playing the whole first half. He capped the opening drive with a one-yard touchdown pass to training camp standout Kasen Williams and tossed a 22-yard score to running back Mike Davis on the first play after the two minute warning. Don't expect WIlson to maintain this success through the air when the games start to count, as he's never thrown for more than 350 yards in a regular season contest while topping 300 only eight times in 80 starts.