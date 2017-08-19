Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Tops 200 yards in first half against Vikings
Wilson completed 13-of-18 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns while rushing twice for one yard in Week 2 of preseason against the Vikings on Friday.
Wilson looked sharp while playing the whole first half. He capped the opening drive with a one-yard touchdown pass to training camp standout Kasen Williams and tossed a 22-yard score to running back Mike Davis on the first play after the two minute warning. Don't expect WIlson to maintain this success through the air when the games start to count, as he's never thrown for more than 350 yards in a regular season contest while topping 300 only eight times in 80 starts.
More News
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Seeing immediate benefits from improved diet•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Back in tip-top shape•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Picked off twice in divisional-round loss•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Throws for two touchdowns in wild-card victory•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Tosses touchdown in season-ending win•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Throws four TDs, career-high 350 yards vs. Cardinals•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...
-
Breakouts 3.0: Don't fear the rookies
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his all-star list of his favorite Draft Day targets in Breakouts...
-
Fournette, Robinson are falling
Blake Bortles isn't the answer in Jacksonville, but neither is Chad Henne. Both will struggle...
-
Podcast: Mid-round receivers
There are a handful of wide receivers with massive upside that you can snag in the middle rounds....
-
Draft strategy? Flexibility best one
Heath Cummings discusses a few of the more popular draft strategies and whether he's willing...