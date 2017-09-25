Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Tosses career-high 373 passing yards in loss
Wilson completed 29 of 49 passes for 373 yards and four touchdowns during Sunday's 33-27 loss to Tennessee. He also rushed for 26 yards.
While it took time for the Seattle offense to begin clicking Sunday, and Wilson's final numbers likely weren't indicative of his real-world performance, it was a huge fantasy output. The 373 passing yards were a career high, so after throwing for just 356 yards and a single touchdown through the first two games of the year, it was reassuring for fantasy owners to see Wilson shine. The porous Seattle offensive line is still a concern heading into Week 4, but facing the Colts at home projects as a great matchup for Wilson's fantasy upside.
