Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Tosses three touchdowns
Wilson completed 13 of 21 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Rams.
With Seattle's ground attack having another productive game, Wilson didn't need to air it out much, recording a season low in pass attempts. He did throw a number of beautiful deep balls, including a 44-yard pass and 39-yard touchdown to Tyler Lockett. After failing to throw a touchdown pass in Week 4 at Arizona, Wilson obviously rebounded nicely, although Doug Baldwin (knee) has not gotten on track yet, catching his lone target for one yard. In Week 6, Wilson will play the Raiders on the road.
