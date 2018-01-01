Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Tosses two more TDs
Wilson completed 18 of 29 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Cardinals.
With a playoff berth hanging in the balance, the Seahawks offense mustered 24 total yards by the end of the second quarter, 36 of those on 4-of-8 passing from Wilson. Trailing 20-7 at halftime, the sixth-year signal caller culminated two of seven second-half possessions with touchdown passes to Doug Baldwin, including an NFL-record 19th in the fourth quarter. The pair of TDs left Wilson with a league-leading 34 on the season, but the Seahawks' final drive stalled out at the Cardinals' 30-yard line, from which Blair Walsh missed a potential game winner from 48 yards with 37 seconds remaining. Overall, Wilson accounted for a ridiculous 86 percent (37 of 43) of Seattle's touchdowns in 2017, so management likely will seek out moves in the offseason to create a bit more balance between run and pass for the 2018 campaign.
