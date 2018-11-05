Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Tosses two scores
Wilson completed 26 of 39 passes for 235 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chargers. He also ran five times for 41 yards.
It was the most passes Wilson attempted this season, and it was the first time in three games he threw more than 23 times. He wasn't effective with 6.0 YPA, but the offensive line let him down as he was constantly under siege and was sacked four times. Wilson will travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams in Week 10, where he threw for 198 yards and three scores earlier this year.
