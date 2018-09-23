Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Tosses two touchdowns in home debut
Wilson completed 16 of 26 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-13 win over Dallas.
Wilson has put up respectable fantasy numbers thus far (seven touchdown passes), especially given the state of Seattle's offensive line, lack of a running game and missing Doug Baldwin (knee). The running game finally got on track a bit though, as Chris Carson ran for 102 yards Sunday, although it took him 32 carries to get there. Surprisingly, Wilson hasn't done much as a runner himself, rushing for just 21 yards in three games. In Week 4, Wilson will take on the Cardinals in Arizona.
