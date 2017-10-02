Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Totals three touchdowns Sunday

Wilson completed 21 of 26 passes for 295 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during Sunday's 46-18 win over the Colts. He added 38 yards and a rushing touchdown on four carries.

Wilson entered Sunday's game having not thrown a single interception on 130 dropbacks but tossed two of them before night's end. Those miscues were hardly a concern in the grand scheme of things, though, as the Seahawks ultimately buried the Colts behind a stout defense, Wilson's legs and a running game that finally has a pulse. The Wisconsin product has now put together two decent performances in back-to-back weeks after stumbling out of the gate and will look to keep it going against a surging Rams squad on the road in Week 5.