Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Totals two scores in loss
Wilson completed 18 of 27 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's playoff loss to the Cowboys. He also rushed three times for 14 yards and a touchdown.
Wilson led the Seahawks into the red zone just once in the first half, and he took the lead with a four-yard touchdown run during the team's second trip late in the third quarter. Wilson's passing game was bottled up until it was too late, when he threw 75 yards and a score with less than two minutes left in the game to bring the team within two points. The Seahawks never got the ball back however and were strapped with the loss. Despite the defeat, Wilson managed another strong season with a career-high 35 passing touchdowns and just seven interceptions. Coach Pete Carroll committed to the run this season so Wilson averaged under 27 pass attempts per game, leading to just 3,488 passing yards -- his lowest total since 2013. The 30-year-old is heading into the final year of his contract, and there's a chance the Seahawks franchise tag him for the 2020 season, which would cost the team $30.34 million, if they can't reach another multi-year deal.
More News
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Serviceable in season finale•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Beats Chiefs to clinch playoffs•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Can't clinch playoffs•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Career-low 72 passing yards•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Tosses four touchdowns in blowout•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Powers game-winning drive•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...