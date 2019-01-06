Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Totals two scores in loss

Wilson completed 18 of 27 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's playoff loss to the Cowboys. He also rushed three times for 14 yards and a touchdown.

Wilson led the Seahawks into the red zone just once in the first half, and he took the lead with a four-yard touchdown run during the team's second trip late in the third quarter. Wilson's passing game was bottled up until it was too late, when he threw 75 yards and a score with less than two minutes left in the game to bring the team within two points. The Seahawks never got the ball back however and were strapped with the loss. Despite the defeat, Wilson managed another strong season with a career-high 35 passing touchdowns and just seven interceptions. Coach Pete Carroll committed to the run this season so Wilson averaged under 27 pass attempts per game, leading to just 3,488 passing yards -- his lowest total since 2013. The 30-year-old is heading into the final year of his contract, and there's a chance the Seahawks franchise tag him for the 2020 season, which would cost the team $30.34 million, if they can't reach another multi-year deal.