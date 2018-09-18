Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Turns ball over twice in loss

Wilson completed 22 of 36 passes for 226 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Monday's 24-17 loss to the Bears. He also ran three times for 17 yards.

Both touchdown passes came in the fourth quarter, including a floating dime to Tyler Lockett in the back corner of the end zone. However, it was another game under siege for Wilson. He was sacked six times for the second straight outing and he lost one fumble in the process. It was clear Wilson was trying to do too much with an unimproved offensive line, an underwhelming run game and no Doug Baldwin (knee). The Seahawks will host the Cowboys in Week 3.