Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Will attend offseason programs

Wilson will attend the start of the Seahawks' offseason programs Monday whether he has a new deal in place or not, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Monday is Wilson's deadline for wanting a new contract as he enters the final season of his four-year, $87.6 contract. Wilson is obviously looking for a huge payday, but it is encouraging that the quarterback is still going to attend team events despite a deal not being in place as of now. Details on negotiations between the two parties will likely continue to be reported throughout the summer.