Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Will attend offseason programs

Wilson will attend the start of the Seahawks' offseason programs Monday whether he has a new deal in place or not, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Monday is Wilson's deadline for wanting a new contract as he enters the final season of his four-year, $87.6 contract. Wilson is obviously looking for a huge payday, but it is encouraging that the quarterback is still going to attend team events despite a deal not being in place as of now. Details on negotiations between the two parties will likely continue to be reported throughout the summer.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

    Pre-NFL draft PPR mock

    Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...

  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...

  • juju-smith-schuster-steelers.jpg

    AFC Fantasy news and notes

    In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...

  • usatsi-10233902-chris-godwin-bucs-preseason-pregame.jpg

    NFC Fantasy news and notes

    Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...