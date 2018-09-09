Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Will have all receivers Sunday

Wilson will have five healthy receivers Sunday against the Broncos since Doug Baldwin (knee) has been a full participant in practice this week, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Healthy may be a loose term when it comes to Baldwin, who deemed himself as "85 percent." Still, Wilson will need every possible target he can get in Week 1, as the Seahawks' youthful defense could cause him to throw the ball early and often. Wilson draws a tough matchup against the Broncos, who ranked fourth in the league last season with 200.6 passing yards allowed per game and added pass rusher Bradley Chubb in the first round (No. 5 overall) of April's draft.