Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Will play into third quarter Friday

Coach Pete Carroll said Wilson is expected to play into the third quarter of Friday's preseason contest in Minnesota, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Through two exhibitions, Wilson has directed the Seahawks offense to one touchdown and two field goals on seven possessions. Overall, his stat line is more or less in line with what's expected -- 17-for-26 passing for 236 yards and one touchdown versus no interceptions, plus three carries for 18 yards -- especially with Doug Baldwin unavailable due to a knee injury. Wilson is now poised to see his most significant run before the arrival of Week 1.