Wilson told the Seahawks he wants to stay in Seattle, but he also said he'd be willing to play for the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders or Bears if a trade were considered, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wilson has surpassed Deshaun Watson and Carson Wentz as king of the February rumor mill, with multiple reports suggesting the 32-year-old QB is contemplating an NFL future after Seattle. According to The Athletic, Wilson is frustrated with coach Pete Carroll's emphasis on the running game and wishes the Seahawks had made their pass-blocking more of a priority. He may not be ready to request a trade, but there's no doubt he's making a statement in going public (albeit indirectly) with his willingness to waive his no-trade clause for specific teams. While the Seahawks presumably will try first and foremost to repair the relationship, it does seem the once-unthinkable -- a Russell Wilson trade -- is now on the table as an option. Granted, the rift could be forgotten in a matter of months if Wilson and Co. take flight under new OC Shane Waldron.