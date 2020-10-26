site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: seahawks-ryan-neal-being-evaluated-for-concussion | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Seahawks' Ryan Neal: Being evaluated for concussion
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Neal left Sunday's game against the Cardinals and is being evaluated for a concussion.
Damarious Randall is in at strong safety in Neal's absence. With the game in its final minutes, Neal will need to quickly pass the concussion protocol to return.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 39 min read