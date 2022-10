Neal posted seven tackles (six solo), a sack and a pass breakup in Sunday's 19-9 win over the Cardinals.

Neal has surpassed Josh Jones for the starting strong safety job after Jamal Adams (knee) has been ruled out for the season. Over the last two weeks as a starter, Neal has posted 14 tackles (eight solo), two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a sack. The Seahawks rely on their strong safety to be an active tackler, so Neal should be busy as long as he remains the starter.