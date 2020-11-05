Neal (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Neal dealt with a hamstring injury last week but was active against the 49ers and played every snap, recording five tackles (three solo). The former undrafted free agent has been entrusted by the Seahawks to start at strong safety in place of All-Pro Jamal Adams (groin) over the last four games, but Adams is on track return Sunday against the Bills. Neal will still have a role to some degree, and he could carve out a niche as the slot corner until Ugo Amadi (hamstring) returns to action.