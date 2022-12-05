Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Neal has a sore knee, but he believes the safety will be available to play against the Panthers in Week 14, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Neal was considered questionable with elbow and shoulder injuries heading into Week 13's 27-23 win over the Rams, but he was ultimately ruled active and played 47 of his team's 64 defensive snaps. However, the strong safety picked up a knee injury that forced him out for the entire fourth quarter, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. While Carroll appears confident that Neal will be able to play, it will be worth monitoring his practice activity for some additional context surrounding this issue ahead of this Sunday's contest versus Carolina.