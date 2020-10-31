Neal (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Neal popped up on the injury report Thursday but didn't miss a practice, although he only handled limited reps. Coach Pete Carroll essentially cleared Neal to play Friday, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, but his official status won't be revealed until 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Jamal Adams (groin/illness) is a true game-time decision, and Neal is expected to start at strong safety is Adams sits out again. Neal's a sneaky IDP play, as he's racked up 27 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions through four contests.