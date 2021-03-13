The Seahawks gave an exclusive-rights free agent tender to Neal on Saturday, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.
Neal began 2020 on the practice squad but received a promotion to the active roster after Jamal Adams (shoulder) suffered an injury. The 25-year-old Neal capitalized on the situation, recording 28 tackles and an interception over his first four NFL starts. A hard-hitting safety, Neal is dependable in special-teams coverage and can slot into a situational role on defense since Adams will still be around for the 2021 season.