Neal (hip) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Bills, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Neal has been banged up this year, but he'll play through it once again. His role will diminish in Week 9 with Jamal Adams returning from a groin injury, and it'll be interesting to see how he's used moving forward. The 25-year-old was dependable as the starting strong safety with Adams out, as he piled up 32 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions through five games. The Seahawks could use help at slot corner because Ugo Amadi (hamstring) is out, although he'd need to beat out D.J. Reed for that role.