Neal (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
The 24-year-old was added to the injury report Thursday and receive the questionable tag, but he's ready to go for Sunday's divisional matchup. Jamal Adams (groin/illness) is unavailable once again, so Neal will receive another start at strong safety.
