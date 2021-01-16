Neal recorded 44 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions over 13 games (four starts) in 2020.

Neal started the year on the practice squad but was promoted in Week 3 and wasn't demoted again. The 25-year-old made four starts at safety when Jamal Adams was out, registering 28 tackles and an interception in that stretch. When Adams returned, Neal carved out a role on special teams, finishing third on the team with eight special-teams tackles. The hard-hitting safety will be an exclusive-rights free agent in March. He's expected to stick with the team in 2021, and he could take on a larger role with Adams possibly moving on.