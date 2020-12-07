Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Neal suffered a bad hip bruise in Sunday's 17-12 loss to the Giants, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Neal's MRI didn't show anything serious, and Carroll elaborated that the safety "has a chance to be okay." His practice capacity Wednesday will reveal more about his chances to play next week against the Jets. Neal's defensive role has basically been eliminated with Jamal Adams healthy, but he's still finding ways to contribute, as he blocked a punt that led to a safety on Sunday.