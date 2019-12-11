Play

Seattle signed Neal to its active roster Wednesday.

Neal joins the Seahawks' active roster as insurance to help offset the injury to Neiko Thorpe (hernia). Thorpe will miss the remainder of the 2019 season. Neal should slot into a special teams role but isn't expected to make huge waves from a fantasy standpoint.

