Neal (knee) logged a limited practice session Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Neal missed the final three games of the regular season due to a knee issue that first popped up Week 13 versus the Rams. He didn't practice at all between Week 16 and 18, so the fact that he was listed as limited during Tuesday's walkthrough and again for Wednesday's practice session at least gives him a chance of returning for Saturday's wild-card contest against San Francisco. Neal's ability to play would be a huge boost for the Seahawks against the 49ers' explosive offense, and if the fifth-year safety does indeed take the field, Johnathan Abram would likely see a reduced role in Seattle's secondary.