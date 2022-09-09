Neal (ankle) was listed as a limited participant during Seattle's practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Neal has been dealing with a nagging high-ankle sprain since early August, leaving his availability heading into Monday's Week 1 game against Denver up in the air. The 26-year-old notched a career-high 49 tackles and three passes defended while playing 403 defensive snaps over 16 games with five starts last year, and he is expected to step back into a key reserve role in Seattle's secondary when healthy this season.