Neal (knee) posted 11 tackles and a pass defended in Sunday's 30-24 defeat versus Carolina.
Neal did not practice during Week 14 prep and was considered questionable to play with a sore knee heading into Sunday. However, the 26-year-old still managed to play all but one of Seattle's defensive snaps versus the Panthers, finishing as the team's second-leading tackler behind linebacker Cody Baron. This also marked a season-high in tackles for the strong safety. While he was once again sidelined for the first two practices Week 15, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, it's likely that Neal will retain a starting role against San Francisco in Thursday Night Football.