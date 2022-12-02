Neal (elbow) participated in practice fully Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Neal suffered an elbow injury in the Seahawks' Week 12 loss to the Raiders and was forced to exit early. The safety's X-rays came back negative in his elbow and he may be able to play in Week 13 against the Rams. Barring any setbacks, Neal is on track to play Sunday.
