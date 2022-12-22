Neal (knee) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Chiefs, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Neal has been dealing with knee soreness over the past few weeks, though this issue will keep him sidelined for the first time Week 16. The 26-year-old has played nearly every defensive snap since Week 5, so his absence will likely leave Teez Tabor and Joey Blount to step up into bigger roles alongside starting free safety Quandre Diggs. Neal's next chance to play will come Sunday, Jan. 1 versus the Jets.