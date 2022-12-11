site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Ryan Neal: Playing Sunday
Neal (knee) is active Sunday against the Panthers.
Neal was expected to play despite the questionable tag, so his game status shouldn't come as a surprise. He should draw the start at strong safety against Carolina.
