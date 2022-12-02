Neal (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Although Neal practiced fully Thursday, he'll carry a questionable designation ahead of Seattle's Week 13 matchup. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday that he expects Neal to play, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
