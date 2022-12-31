Neal (knee) is considered questionable to play in Sunday's game versus the Jets, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.
Neal has battled some knee soreness following the Week 14 win over the Rams, leaving him sidelined for the first time this season during Saturday's loss to the Chiefs. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said that the 27-year-old safety is now considered a game-time decision despite failing to practice during Week 17 prep, according to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. Should Neal remain sidelined Sunday, expect Teez Tabor and Johnathan Abram to split snaps at strong safety for the second week in a row.