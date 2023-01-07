Neal (knee) is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Lions.
Neal has been dealing with a knee issue since Week 13, leaving him sidelined for the Seahawks' last two games. He also did not manage to practice in any capacity during Week 18 prep, and Seattle coach Pete Carroll said the 27-year-old is still unlikely to play despite being officially labeled as questionable, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. As a result, it's likely Jonathan Abrams, who played every defensive snap in place of Neal during Week 17, will likely continue to handle the starting strong safety duties in the regular-season finale.