site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: seahawks-ryan-neal-questionable-to-return-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Seahawks' Ryan Neal: Questionable to return Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Neal (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Giants, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Given that Neal was carted to the locker room for X-rays, his chances of returning Sunday don't seem too strong. The Seahawks will hope that the special-teams ace has avoided a serious injury.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read