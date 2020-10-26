Neal made nine tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Cardinals.
An undrafted free agent out of Southern Illinois, Neal suited up just four games and didn't play a defensive snap over his first two seasons in the league. He's leaving no doubt about his abilities this year, however, as he's started the last three games at strong safety while Jamal Adams (groin) has been sidelined. Neal has been dynamic in the process, generating 27 tackles (23 solo), four pass breakups and two interceptions. Adams could return to the lineup this Sunday against the 49ers and would immediately retake the starting job, but Neal should maintain a role on Seattle's defense moving forward.