Neal signed his exclusive-rights tender with the Seahawks on Tuesday.
Neal will return for his fourth year with Seattle after appearing in 29 games over the last two seasons for the team. The 26-year-old totaled 49 tackles and one sack on 403 defensive snaps while serving in a backup safety role before stepping in for injured starter Jamal Adams over the final four games of the season. Neal should continue to see playing time as a rotational safety as well as on special teams with 284 snaps in this phase in 2021.