Neal (ankle) was a full participant in practice Friday and does not carry a game status designation for Sunday's contest versus the Buccaneers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Neal has been dealing with an ankle injury during the past two weeks, but he was still able to play every defensive snap in Seattle's Week 9 win over Arizona. The 26-year-old was also limited over the first two practices of Week 10, but this shouldn't slow him down in this matchup against the Bucs in Munich, Germany. Expect Neal to retain his every-down role alongside free safety Quandre Diggs.