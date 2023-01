Neal (knee) is not on the team's Thursday injury report for Saturday's game against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Neal hasn't played since Week 15 with the injury, and his return should bolster the team's secondary for the wild-card round. Coach Pete Carroll also said that Neal is "back and ready to go," as reported by Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle, which confirms his lack of designation on the team's final injury report of the week.