Neal (knee) was a non-participant during the Seahawks' practice Tuesday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.
Neal is dealing with a sore knee that has kept him sidelined during multiple practices over the past two weeks. However, he's still suited up and played nearly every defensive snap in each of Seattle's last two games, logging 16 tackles and two passes defended over this span. Barring any significant setbacks, expect Neal to play Saturday versus Kansas City regardless of his activity level in practice leading up to this game.